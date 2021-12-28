The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Bbva USA

Bbva USA reduced its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,748 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up about 0.8% of Bbva USA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Bbva USA’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $13,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 50.2% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 27.8% during the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. 62.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.44.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $161.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $391.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $121.54 and a 52-week high of $161.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.54.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 63.62%.

In related news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.07, for a total value of $2,221,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $7,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 151,249 shares of company stock valued at $22,257,187. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

