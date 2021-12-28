The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Bought by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 26.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,928 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,570 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 181.9% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 544 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 97.4% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 754 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.45.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $2,967,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TJX opened at $74.29 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.10. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.15 and a 52 week high of $76.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $88.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The firm had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.49%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Featured Story: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.