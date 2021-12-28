The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Beck Mack & Oliver LLC

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,266 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,054 shares during the quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at about $1,036,444,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 10.4% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 504,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $88,637,000 after purchasing an additional 47,313 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 20.2% during the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 17,470 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 6.0% in the second quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 34,082 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B&D White Capital Company LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 4,939.7% during the 3rd quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 88,195 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $14,919,000 after purchasing an additional 86,445 shares in the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.93.

Shares of DIS traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $154.78. The stock had a trading volume of 57,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,779,518. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $142.04 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.34 billion, a PE ratio of 140.18, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $158.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.78.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.