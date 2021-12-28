The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Absher Wealth Management LLC

Absher Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,465 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 843 shares during the quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 260.6% in the second quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on DIS. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Atlantic Securities cut Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $219.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.93.

DIS traded up $2.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $155.19. The company had a trading volume of 308,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,779,518. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.78. The company has a market cap of $282.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.18, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.18. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $142.04 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

