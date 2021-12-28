The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 423.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,389 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,871 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Wendy’s worth $3,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WEN. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Wendy’s by 184.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wendy’s during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Wendy’s by 507.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wendy’s during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in Wendy’s during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WEN opened at $23.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.59. The Wendy’s Company has a 52-week low of $18.86 and a 52-week high of $29.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $470.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus downgraded Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Wendy’s from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Wendy’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.38.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

