The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Holdings Raised by Beck Mack & Oliver LLC

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 534,339 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares during the quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $13,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 2.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,000,491 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,563,000 after buying an additional 24,879 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 67,898 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 11,970 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Williams Companies by 104.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,539,620 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,877,000 after purchasing an additional 787,336 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Williams Companies by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 116,867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 15,687 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 9.5% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 11,558 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WMB traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.33. The stock had a trading volume of 4,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,989,561. The company has a market cap of $31.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.42. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.85 and a 52 week high of $29.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.60 and a 200 day moving average of $26.47.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 200.00%.

Williams Companies declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the pipeline company to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

WMB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup downgraded Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.09.

In other news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 43,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,231,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

