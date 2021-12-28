The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) is Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,174,473 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 189,424 shares during the quarter. Williams Companies accounts for 7.2% of Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC owned about 0.10% of Williams Companies worth $30,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Williams Companies by 3.2% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in Williams Companies by 4.9% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 8,028 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in Williams Companies by 3.9% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,280 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in Williams Companies by 3.4% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in Williams Companies by 4.7% during the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.09.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 43,975 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,231,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $26.26 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.47. The company has a market cap of $31.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.85 and a 1 year high of $29.89.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 10.84%. Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

Williams Companies announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the pipeline company to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

