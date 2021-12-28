The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.30. The9 shares last traded at $7.73, with a volume of 297,207 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.15.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of The9 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $500,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The9 by 7,410.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 29,643 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of The9 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $457,000. Carmignac Gestion lifted its position in shares of The9 by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 84,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 12,206 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of The9 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $378,000. Institutional investors own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

The9 Ltd. engages in the operation of online games. It operates through Greater China and Other Areas geographical segments. The firm is transitioning to cryptocurrencies mining business. The company was founded by Jun Zhu on December 22, 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

