Theodore Halkias Sells 21,142 Shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Stock

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) insider Theodore Halkias sold 21,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $581,827.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Theodore Halkias also recently made the following trade(s):

Get agilon health alerts:

On Monday, December 27th, Theodore Halkias sold 5,583 shares of agilon health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $153,699.99.

Shares of NYSE AGL traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,791,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,269,992. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. agilon health, inc. has a 12 month low of $20.81 and a 12 month high of $44.83.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $458.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.54 million. agilon health had a negative net margin of 22.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.63%. Equities research analysts expect that agilon health, inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AGL. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on agilon health from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded agilon health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on agilon health from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on agilon health in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on agilon health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of agilon health by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of agilon health in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of agilon health during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of agilon health by 5.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of agilon health by 25.8% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. 84.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

agilon health Company Profile

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

Read More: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.