Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Market Cap Achieves $1.13 Billion

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. In the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 9.3% higher against the dollar. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $1.13 billion and $64.65 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000438 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.22 or 0.00231025 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003162 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00028265 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $250.52 or 0.00515727 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.60 or 0.00075342 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00007875 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars.

