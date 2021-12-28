Thingschain One Day Volume Reaches $99.00 (TIC)

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded 30.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. One Thingschain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Thingschain has traded 37.2% lower against the US dollar. Thingschain has a market cap of $34,896.13 and $99.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,141.68 or 1.00489985 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00055894 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004496 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005275 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00032354 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $606.88 or 0.01266790 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003763 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Thingschain Coin Profile

Thingschain (TIC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 15th, 2017. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 coins. The official message board for Thingschain is medium.com/@thingschain . Thingschain’s official website is thingschain.network . Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “True investment coin is an investment platform, for the development of agrotouristic clusters around the world. TrueInvestmentCoin is a PoW/PoS coin based on the scrypt algorithm. “

Thingschain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thingschain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thingschain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

