Thor Explorations (CVE:THX) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Shares of Thor Explorations Ltd. (CVE:THX) rose 4.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. Approximately 4,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 136,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.98. The firm has a market cap of C$157.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.29.

About Thor Explorations (CVE:THX)

Thor Explorations Ltd., a junior natural resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Senegal, Burkina Faso, Nigeria, and Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Segilola gold project located in Osun State, Nigeria.

