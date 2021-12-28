ThreeFold 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $45,300.00 (TFT)

ThreeFold (CURRENCY:TFT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 28th. One ThreeFold coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0562 or 0.00000117 BTC on exchanges. ThreeFold has a market capitalization of $4.56 million and $45,300.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ThreeFold has traded up 11.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $87.05 or 0.00181810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00059104 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $109.23 or 0.00228134 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003087 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00028180 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,786.88 or 0.07908998 BTC.

About ThreeFold

ThreeFold uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 coins and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 coins. ThreeFold’s official website is threefold.io . ThreeFold’s official message board is forum.threefold.io . ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io . The Reddit community for ThreeFold is /r/threefold/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “

Founded in 2016, ThreeFold is a fully comprehensive peer-to-peer Internet and Cloud stack that enables universal access to a smart contract based infrastructure. ThreeFold allows any digital workload including blockchains, IoT networks, oracles, decentralized organizations and applications, to be hosted natively on their tamper-proof and ultra-efficient decentralised infrastructure.

TFT is a utility token that was designed to ensure anyone can participate in exchanging Internet and Cloud resources in the network without intermediaries. It incentivises node operators with monthly income and is used by developers to build and run workloads. Learn more about ThreeFold on their [website](https://threefold.io/).

What makes ThreeFold Unique?

ThreeFold is the first blockchain-enabled infrastructure to start from scratch on the Linux Kernel. Their state-of-the-art technology enables quantum security and up to 10x energy savings for storage workloads.

With solutions highlighted by a quantum-safe storage system, a next-generation docker container environment and a secure peer-to-peer network, what they created is the most comprehensive, secure and decentralized Internet and cloud infrastructure in the world.

“

Buying and Selling ThreeFold

