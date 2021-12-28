Tidal Finance One Day Volume Tops $153,051.00 (TIDAL)

Tidal Finance (CURRENCY:TIDAL) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 28th. One Tidal Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tidal Finance has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. Tidal Finance has a total market cap of $3.44 million and $153,051.00 worth of Tidal Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00005424 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00045553 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00007421 BTC.

Tidal Finance Coin Profile

Tidal Finance (CRYPTO:TIDAL) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2021. Tidal Finance’s total supply is 19,838,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 865,226,229 coins. Tidal Finance’s official Twitter account is @tidaldefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Tidal Finance is a project to establish a decentralized insurance marketplace in DeFi space to connect insurance sellers and buyers to cover smart contract hacks risk. Tidal offers the functionality to create custom insurance pools for one or more protocols. The main objective of the platform is to maximize capital efficiency and return to attract LP’s, while offering competitive insurance premiums to attract buyers. “

Tidal Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidal Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tidal Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tidal Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

