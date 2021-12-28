Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.31

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.31 and last traded at $7.32, with a volume of 392706 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.61.

TLRY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Tilray in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tilray in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Tilray from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Tilray from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut Tilray from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $11.80 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.32.

Get Tilray alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.15 and a 200-day moving average of $12.64.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.00 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 83.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.25%. Tilray’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Tilray Inc will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tilray in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tilray by 473.1% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Tilray by 247.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Tilray in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Tilray in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. 11.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.