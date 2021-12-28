Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $14.06

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.06 and traded as low as $13.46. Tiptree shares last traded at $13.80, with a volume of 51,991 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Tiptree from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $467.82 million, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.06.

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tiptree had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $286.61 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Tiptree’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.74%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Tiptree by 142.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Tiptree by 4,966.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 7,251 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Tiptree by 49.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Tiptree in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Tiptree in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 34.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tiptree, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty insurance and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Mortgage, and Other. The Insurance segment offers specialty insurance, warranty products, and related administration services.

