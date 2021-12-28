TMC the metals company Inc (NASDAQ:TMC) CEO Gerard Barron Purchases 47,438 Shares

TMC the metals company Inc (NASDAQ:TMC) CEO Gerard Barron bought 47,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $94,876.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Gerard Barron also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TMC the metals alerts:

On Monday, November 22nd, Gerard Barron bought 15,500 shares of TMC the metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.22 per share, with a total value of $49,910.00.

TMC traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,117,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,352,396. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.87. TMC the metals company Inc has a 52 week low of $1.72 and a 52 week high of $15.39.

TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.13). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TMC the metals company Inc will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of TMC the metals during the third quarter worth $95,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of TMC the metals during the third quarter worth $55,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of TMC the metals during the third quarter worth $335,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TMC the metals during the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of TMC the metals during the third quarter worth $198,000. Institutional investors own 53.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of TMC the metals in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of TMC the metals in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on TMC the metals in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company.

TMC the metals Company Profile

TMC the metals company Inc is an explorer of battery metals from seafloor polymetallic nodules. TMC the metals company Inc, formerly known as Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for TMC the metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMC the metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.