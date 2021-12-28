Tokai Carbon (OTCMKTS:TKCBY) Shares Up 0.9%

Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKCBY) shot up 0.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $57.70 and last traded at $57.70. 101 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.20.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.64.

Tokai Carbon Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TKCBY)

Tokai Carbon Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon-related products. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Black, Graphite Electrode, Fine Carbon, Industrial Furnaces and Related Products, and Others. The Carbon Black segment sells SEAST, TOKABLACK, Thermax, and Hydrophilic Carbon Black.

