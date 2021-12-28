TokenPay (TPAY) Trading Up 7% This Week

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded down 12.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. TokenPay has a market cap of $1.40 million and $120,006.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TokenPay has traded up 7% against the dollar. One TokenPay coin can now be bought for about $0.0634 or 0.00000133 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TokenPay alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,982.73 or 1.00643488 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.82 or 0.00056255 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004473 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00005088 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00032793 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $611.70 or 0.01283028 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003748 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TokenPay Profile

TokenPay is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com . The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

Buying and Selling TokenPay

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TokenPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TokenPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TokenPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.