Torrid (CURV) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Torrid (NYSE: CURV) in the last few weeks:

12/10/2021 – Torrid was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $28.00.

12/9/2021 – Torrid had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $30.00 to $20.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. The analyst said its 3Q experienced sales pressure on supply-chain related inventory delays and believes its multiple is likely to contract in near-term. He noted they narrowed FY2021 outlook and its 4Q guidance is lower versus the Street on inflationary headwinds including air freight and potential inventory delays. The analyst said its 3Q experienced sales pressure on supply-chain related inventory delays and believes its multiple is likely to contract in near-term. He noted they narrowed FY2021 outlook and its 4Q guidance is lower versus the Street on inflationary headwinds including air freight and potential inventory delays.

12/9/2021 – Torrid had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $30.00 to $18.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

12/7/2021 – Torrid was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Torrid Holdings Inc. is a direct-to-consumer brand of apparel, intimates and accessories principally in North America. It is focused on fit and offers products across a broad assortment which includes tops, bottoms, denim, dresses, intimates, activewear, footwear and accessories. Torrid Holdings Inc. is based in Calif. “

11/16/2021 – Torrid was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Torrid Holdings Inc. is a direct-to-consumer brand of apparel, intimates and accessories principally in North America. It is focused on fit and offers products across a broad assortment which includes tops, bottoms, denim, dresses, intimates, activewear, footwear and accessories. Torrid Holdings Inc. is based in Calif. “

11/10/2021 – Torrid was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Torrid Holdings Inc. is a direct-to-consumer brand of apparel, intimates and accessories principally in North America. It is focused on fit and offers products across a broad assortment which includes tops, bottoms, denim, dresses, intimates, activewear, footwear and accessories. Torrid Holdings Inc. is based in Calif. “

CURV traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $9.81. 16,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,041,854. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.18. Torrid Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.48 and a 12-month high of $33.19.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $306.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.36 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Torrid Holdings Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CURV. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Torrid in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Torrid in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $449,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Torrid in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,314,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Torrid in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $901,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Torrid in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

