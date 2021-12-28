Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Cuts Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. cut its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,533 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 5,758 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $10,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Autodesk by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,647,131 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,151,197,000 after purchasing an additional 99,854 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,730,919 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,548,556,000 after purchasing an additional 975,042 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,022,347 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,757,923,000 after purchasing an additional 305,021 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Autodesk by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,958,328 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,155,436,000 after purchasing an additional 270,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,663,061 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,069,248,000 after buying an additional 81,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total value of $1,210,619.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.88, for a total value of $28,653.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,998 shares of company stock worth $1,284,780. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $284.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $293.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $297.29. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $245.05 and a 52 week high of $344.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.40.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.07. Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.01% and a net margin of 31.31%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ADSK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Autodesk from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Autodesk from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Autodesk from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Autodesk from $365.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.31.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

