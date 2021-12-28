Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Grows Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 6,995.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,026 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,884 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleark Management LLC raised its position in Devon Energy by 44.4% during the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 106,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 32,850 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 15,871.2% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 49,351 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 49,042 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the second quarter worth about $57,929,000. Geneva Partners LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 49.0% during the third quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 91,250 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 30,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 59.2% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 75,793 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after buying an additional 28,172 shares during the period. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

In other Devon Energy news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 2,000 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $81,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tana K. Cashion sold 41,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $1,680,764.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,865 shares of company stock worth $4,504,982 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DVN opened at $44.61 on Tuesday. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $45.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.14.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.53%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.35%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark raised shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.03.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Read More: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.