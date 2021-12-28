Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Raises Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 183,434.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 47,693 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth about $986,290,000. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth about $899,097,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 91,323,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,760,686,000 after purchasing an additional 6,141,561 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 252,449,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,924,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,122,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,274,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.66.

XOM opened at $61.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $262.02 billion, a PE ratio of -44.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.37. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $40.97 and a 1 year high of $66.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -253.24%.

In other news, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $537,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $451,213.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640 and sold 28,400 shares valued at $1,771,158. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

