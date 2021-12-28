Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Cuts Stake in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lowered its position in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,506 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 13,548 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.07% of NuStar Energy worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NS. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in NuStar Energy by 19.8% in the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,357,914 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $168,910,000 after buying an additional 1,546,066 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 58.1% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,162,202 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,978,000 after purchasing an additional 427,205 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 73.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 856,780 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,465,000 after purchasing an additional 362,804 shares during the period. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 19.2% during the second quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,774,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,026,000 after purchasing an additional 285,562 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 11.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,905,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,401,000 after purchasing an additional 189,311 shares during the period. 57.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NS opened at $14.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.87. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 2.51. NuStar Energy L.P. has a 12-month low of $13.53 and a 12-month high of $20.73.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $412.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.58 million. NuStar Energy had a positive return on equity of 53.34% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. NuStar Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NuStar Energy L.P. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.94%. NuStar Energy’s payout ratio is presently -116.79%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NS. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group raised NuStar Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

