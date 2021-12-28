Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Has $16.49 Million Stock Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,721,258 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 155,561 shares during the quarter. Energy Transfer comprises 3.9% of Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC owned 0.06% of Energy Transfer worth $16,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Blackstone Inc increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 16.3% in the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 152,981,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,626,199,000 after purchasing an additional 21,391,372 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 39.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 45,986,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $488,840,000 after acquiring an additional 12,906,763 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 48.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,134,032 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $394,734,000 after acquiring an additional 12,133,586 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 7.2% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 24,054,557 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $255,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,700 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 18.7% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,793,478 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $167,885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

ET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Tudor Pickering raised Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.92.

Shares of ET opened at $8.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.41 billion, a PE ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $6.03 and a 1 year high of $11.55.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $16.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 15.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.153 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.37%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 33.89%.

In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 16,109,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $120,013,085.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas E. Long acquired 80,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $600,067.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 16,290,367 shares of company stock worth $121,363,234. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

