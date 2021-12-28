Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Sells 30,795 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lowered its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 273,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 30,795 shares during the period. Mplx makes up 1.9% of Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $7,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mplx by 1.1% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,879 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mplx by 0.7% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,657 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mplx by 1.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 26,793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Mplx by 1.0% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 55,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Mplx by 0.6% in the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 98,028 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Mplx alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Mplx from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Mplx from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Mplx in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.87.

Shares of MPLX stock opened at $29.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.56. Mplx Lp has a fifty-two week low of $21.03 and a fifty-two week high of $32.26.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 30.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.705 dividend. This is an increase from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Mplx’s payout ratio is presently 104.06%.

In other news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $156,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank M. Semple sold 27,000 shares of Mplx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $864,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Mplx Profile

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets; and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S), and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products and water.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.