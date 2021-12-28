Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Sells 84,416 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC cut its holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 18.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 366,794 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 84,416 shares during the quarter. Targa Resources comprises approximately 4.3% of Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC owned about 0.16% of Targa Resources worth $18,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 188.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,649,368 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $117,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,830 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 10.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 696,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,938,000 after acquiring an additional 67,981 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the second quarter valued at about $11,502,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the second quarter valued at about $2,248,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 10.2% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 231,764 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,302,000 after acquiring an additional 21,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP G Clark White sold 23,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $1,376,014.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Regina Gregory sold 3,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total transaction of $202,865.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,896 shares of company stock valued at $2,868,130. 1.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TRGP stock opened at $52.54 on Tuesday. Targa Resources Corp. has a one year low of $25.50 and a one year high of $58.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.42 and a beta of 2.90.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.25. Targa Resources had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TRGP. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.92.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

