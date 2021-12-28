Total Investment Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Total Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 96.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 148,440 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 0.5% of Total Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Total Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,279,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,580,173,000 after purchasing an additional 124,445 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 439.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,623,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,284,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951,685 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 23.6% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 2,580,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $914,761,000 after purchasing an additional 492,359 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,036,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $728,817,000 after purchasing an additional 129,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,882,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $673,904,000 after purchasing an additional 41,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $403.48 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $391.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $373.74. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $297.45 and a 12-month high of $408.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.491 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

