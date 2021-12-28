Total Wealth Planning LLC Buys 43,094 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Total Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 778,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,094 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 23.3% of Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Total Wealth Planning LLC owned about 0.15% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $64,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 970,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,959,000 after purchasing an additional 86,428 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 107,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,818,000 after purchasing an additional 22,298 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 134.5% in the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 164,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,543,000 after purchasing an additional 94,250 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCSH remained flat at $$81.28 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,224,531. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.24. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $81.20 and a one year high of $83.47.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.282 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd.

