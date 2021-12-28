Total Wealth Planning LLC Buys 5,890 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Total Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,890 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 4.9% of Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Total Wealth Planning LLC owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $13,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOE. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 313.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,916,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453,591 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,048,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,855,000 after buying an additional 306,398 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 442,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,762,000 after buying an additional 192,704 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,353,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,685,000 after buying an additional 168,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 72,214.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 137,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,303,000 after buying an additional 137,208 shares during the last quarter.

VOE traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $149.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,870. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.01. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $116.20 and a twelve month high of $151.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

