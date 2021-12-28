Total Wealth Planning LLC Grows Stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Total Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 668,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,355 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 13.2% of Total Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Total Wealth Planning LLC owned 0.39% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $36,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 21,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 67,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,652,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 15,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $54.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,259. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $53.39 and a twelve month high of $56.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.06.

