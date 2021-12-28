Total Wealth Planning LLC Has $2.69 Million Stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Total Wealth Planning LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,898 shares during the period. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 1.0% of Total Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Total Wealth Planning LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares worth $2,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vista Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 17,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the third quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% in the second quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter.

VNQI traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $53.80. 308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,194. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $52.39 and a 12 month high of $60.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.54 and its 200-day moving average is $57.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $2.895 per share. This represents a $11.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 21.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60.

