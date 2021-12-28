Total Wealth Planning LLC Has $7.61 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Total Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises 2.8% of Total Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Total Wealth Planning LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $7,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 854.5% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 142.9% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $256.48. 1,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,173. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $198.89 and a 12-month high of $265.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $252.89.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

