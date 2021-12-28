Total Wealth Planning LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Total Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,216 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 4.8% of Total Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Total Wealth Planning LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $13,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HC Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 6,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VBR traded up $2.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $178.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,528. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $138.83 and a 52 week high of $187.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.50.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Article: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.