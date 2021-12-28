Total Wealth Planning LLC Invests $9.93 Million in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Total Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 458,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,931,000. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF makes up approximately 3.6% of Total Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Total Wealth Planning LLC owned 0.17% of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 83.0% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 234.2% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000.

ICLN traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.13. 56,038 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,981,690. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.11. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $20.30 and a 1 year high of $34.25.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.114 per share. This is a boost from iShares Global Clean Energy ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

