Total Wealth Planning LLC Makes New $2.01 Million Investment in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Total Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 45,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,010,000. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,467,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,283,000. Cpwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,668,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 144.0% during the 3rd quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 27,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 16,266 shares during the period. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,028,000.

Shares of DFAT stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.25. 75 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,943. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12-month low of $41.29 and a 12-month high of $49.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.26.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.