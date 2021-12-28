Total Wealth Planning LLC Sells 1,566 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Total Wealth Planning LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,566 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Total Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $600,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 467,300.0% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 4,673 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 18.8% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.48 on Tuesday, hitting $114.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,486,075. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.04. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $81.23 and a one year high of $114.02.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

