Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $38.57

Shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$38.57 and traded as high as C$40.71. Tourmaline Oil shares last traded at C$40.48, with a volume of 159,679 shares trading hands.

TOU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$55.00 price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James set a C$65.00 target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$59.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$53.54.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$43.32 and its 200 day moving average is C$38.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.03 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$1.21 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Tourmaline Oil Corp. will post 6.2300004 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is 11.45%.

In other news, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$46.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$465,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,856,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$412,249,499.90. Also, Senior Officer William Scott Kirker sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.15, for a total transaction of C$2,307,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 668,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$30,845,413.95. Insiders bought a total of 26,600 shares of company stock worth $1,141,079 in the last 90 days.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

