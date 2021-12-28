Town Centre Securities (LON:TOWN) Trading Down 2.3%

Town Centre Securities PLC (LON:TOWN) shares were down 2.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 136 ($1.83) and last traded at GBX 136 ($1.83). Approximately 5,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 18,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 139.25 ($1.87).

Several research firms recently commented on TOWN. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 150 ($2.02) target price on shares of Town Centre Securities in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($2.02) price objective on shares of Town Centre Securities in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Liberum Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Town Centre Securities from GBX 175 ($2.35) to GBX 190 ($2.55) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 130.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 133.95. The company has a market capitalization of £72.01 million and a P/E ratio of -123.64.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a GBX 1.75 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Town Centre Securities’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.18%.

Town Centre Securities Company Profile (LON:TOWN)

Town Centre Securities PLC (TCS) is a leading UK property investment & development company with property assets of over Â£394 million. With almost 60 years' experience, a commitment to sustainable development and a reputation for quality & innovation, TCS create outstanding mixed use developments close to transport hubs in Leeds, Manchester, Glasgow and London.

