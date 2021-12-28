Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) Stock Position Increased by Beck Mack & Oliver LLC

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its position in Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,850 shares during the quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC owned about 1.46% of Townsquare Media worth $3,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in Townsquare Media by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 6,078 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 163,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Townsquare Media in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. 52.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Townsquare Media stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.10. The stock had a trading volume of 12,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,728. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.17. The stock has a market cap of $219.29 million, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.81. Townsquare Media, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.57 and a 1 year high of $15.33.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $111.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.81 million. Townsquare Media had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 59.48%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Townsquare Media, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Townsquare Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Townsquare Media

Townsquare Media, Inc is a community-focused digital media, digital marketing solutions and radio company. It owns and operates radio stations, digital and social properties and live events in small and mid-sized markets across the United States. The firm creates and distributes original entertainment, music and lifestyle content.

