Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $4,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the 3rd quarter worth $292,000. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

TM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Toyota Motor in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of Toyota Motor stock opened at $185.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $259.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12 month low of $139.29 and a 12 month high of $188.95.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.863 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Toyota Motor’s payout ratio is 17.92%.

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

