TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:NRDY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $4.71

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.71 and last traded at $4.74, with a volume of 34703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.87.

NRDY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TPG Pace Tech Opportunities has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.14.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.87.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:NRDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $31.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.12 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TPG Pace Tech Opportunities news, major shareholder Light Street Capital Managemen acquired 451,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.96 per share, for a total transaction of $3,590,859.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory Mrva acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.08 per share, with a total value of $182,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 486,113 shares of company stock worth $3,803,109.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 555,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after acquiring an additional 90,147 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,285,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,625,000 after acquiring an additional 26,984 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,213,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace III Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp.

