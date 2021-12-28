Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIY) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIY) shares fell 4.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.65 and last traded at $7.65. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.73.

Trainline Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TNLIY)

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

