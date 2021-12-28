Tranchess (CHESS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $41.45 Million

Tranchess (CURRENCY:CHESS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. One Tranchess coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.85 or 0.00003766 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Tranchess has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. Tranchess has a total market cap of $98.26 million and approximately $41.45 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,385.47 or 1.00287827 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.23 or 0.00059363 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004610 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001885 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00005167 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00032937 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $652.00 or 0.01324027 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Tranchess

Tranchess (CHESS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 52,975,483 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

Buying and Selling Tranchess

