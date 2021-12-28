Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Buys 1,308 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Surevest LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $221.94. The stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,741. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $171.48 and a 1 year high of $221.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $215.31.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

