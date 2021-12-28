Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Buys New Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,830 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,491,000.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $151,632,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,562 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 2,994 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 3,337 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CRM traded down $2.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $256.23. 47,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,804,263. The company has a market cap of $252.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.10. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $283.10 and its 200-day moving average is $265.37.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on salesforce.com from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Truist upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Mizuho decreased their price target on salesforce.com from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.49.
In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.11, for a total transaction of $5,442,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.47, for a total transaction of $289,441.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 512,334 shares of company stock worth $145,421,795. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About salesforce.com
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?
Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.