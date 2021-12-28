Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Buys New Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,830 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,491,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $151,632,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,562 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 2,994 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 3,337 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM traded down $2.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $256.23. 47,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,804,263. The company has a market cap of $252.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.10. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $283.10 and its 200-day moving average is $265.37.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on salesforce.com from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Truist upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Mizuho decreased their price target on salesforce.com from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.49.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.11, for a total transaction of $5,442,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.47, for a total transaction of $289,441.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 512,334 shares of company stock worth $145,421,795. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

