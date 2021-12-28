Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,021 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up about 0.7% of Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $7,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 30,426,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,326 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,607,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,696,000 after purchasing an additional 262,636 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,591,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,676,000 after buying an additional 536,533 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,026,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,364,000 after buying an additional 797,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,036,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,795,000 after buying an additional 28,260 shares in the last quarter.

VEU stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $61.48. 189,539 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,624,677. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $57.85 and a one year high of $65.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

