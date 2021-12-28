Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Has $26.95 Million Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC decreased its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,708 shares during the quarter. DocuSign makes up about 2.4% of Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $26,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in DocuSign by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,245,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,649,000 after purchasing an additional 659,014 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,320,000 after buying an additional 25,588 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 68,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,255,000 after buying an additional 8,428 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on DOCU. UBS Group cut DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $350.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on DocuSign from $345.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on DocuSign from $389.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.72.

Shares of DocuSign stock traded down $1.82 on Tuesday, hitting $154.70. The stock had a trading volume of 30,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,340,000. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.51 and a twelve month high of $314.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $225.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The stock has a market cap of $30.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -266.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 45.77 and a beta of 0.94.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $545.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Cynthia Gaylor sold 5,983 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total value of $1,634,974.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Tram T. Phi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.57, for a total transaction of $422,355.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,497 shares of company stock valued at $18,151,866. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

