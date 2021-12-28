Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Has $9.90 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.9% of Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000.

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $479.92. The stock had a trading volume of 245,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,494,822. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $465.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $448.80. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $366.16 and a 12 month high of $479.40.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

