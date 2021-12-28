Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Invests $4.83 Million in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 104,898 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,827,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 199.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBER traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $43.07. 340,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,468,525. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.05 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.11. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.91). The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 15.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.92 per share, with a total value of $8,984,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on UBER shares. UBS Group started coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research set a $61.00 price target on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.19.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

